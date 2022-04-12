In short
Vincent Okaba, the proprietor of Roke Fuel Station Company that operates across West Nile, wonders why insecurity in the Eastern DRC province of Ituri, has not been curbed, yet many traders have lost their lives while transacting business.
West Nile Traders Ask Gov't to Guarantee Their Safety in DRC
Tagged with: They accused the Congolese authorities of mistreatment them leading to arrests, loss of property and extortion especially at different check points in the Country.
