In short
Nahori Oya, the RDC Arua district who represented the Minister of Agriculture Animal industries and Fisheries-MAAIF at the national celebrations, while reading Minister Bright Rwamirama’s speech said the people of W. Nile should watch out for wild animals which may bite their dogs and transmit the deadly Rabies virus to them.
West Nilers Warned Against Seeking Treatment for Animal Bites from 'Witchdoctors
28 Sep 2021
In short
Tagged with: International Rabies Day 2021 Rabies Disease
