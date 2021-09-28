Candia Stephen
West Nilers Warned Against Seeking Treatment for Animal Bites from ‘Witchdoctors

28 Sep 2021, 19:04 Comments 110 Views Arua, Uganda Health Report
A Cat owner restraining it from attacking people.

Nahori Oya, the RDC Arua district who represented the Minister of Agriculture Animal industries and Fisheries-MAAIF at the national celebrations, while reading Minister Bright Rwamirama’s speech said the people of W. Nile should watch out for wild animals which may bite their dogs and transmit the deadly Rabies virus to them.

 

