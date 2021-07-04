In short
Some of the boundary disputes are between Yumbe and Madi Okollo at Ewanga, Moyo and Obongi at Palorinya, Terego and Madi Okollo at Ocea, Maracha and Koboko at Kololo, Arua district and Madi Okollo over Laura central Forest reserve among others.
Western Nile LC 5 Chairpersons Task Central Government to Resolve Boundary Conflicts
4 Jul 2021
In short
