Western Nile LC 5 Chairpersons Task Central Government to Resolve Boundary Conflicts

William Anyama the LC 5 chairman Moyo and Chairperson WENDA speaking to the Press in Arua.

In short
Some of the boundary disputes are between Yumbe and Madi Okollo at Ewanga, Moyo and Obongi at Palorinya, Terego and Madi Okollo at Ocea, Maracha and Koboko at Kololo, Arua district and Madi Okollo over Laura central Forest reserve among others.

 

