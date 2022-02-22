Wetland Evictions Trigger Panic Among Dairy Farmers in Kigezi

In short
Benjamin Turyahikayo, the Chairperson of Kigezi Dairy Farmers Association, says their cooperative comprises 152 members. He, however, says that 122 out of the 152 members own livestock farms in wetlands.
Wetland Evictions Trigger Panic Among Dairy Farmers in Kigezi22 Feb 2022, 11:34 Comments 88 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Agriculture Environment Updates
A Dairy farm in a wetland in Ihanga parish ,Bubaare sub county,Rubanda district (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
