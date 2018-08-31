In short
The World Food Programme WFP is airlifting high energy biscuits from its warehouse in Dubai to Goma, capital of North Kivu province, where an Ebola outbreak was declared on 1 August. High energy biscuits are often used in emergency situations as they are easy to transport and do not require cooking, the agency explained.
WFP Airlifts Aid to DRC Province Hit by Ebola Outbreak
31 Aug 2018
