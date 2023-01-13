Emmy Daniel Ojara
WFP, Gulu University Partner to Improve Food Productivity Among Refugees

13 Jan 2023
WFP Country Representative Abdirahman Meygag and Professor George Openjuru Ladaah, the Vice Chancellor of Gulu University. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Through the agreement, Gulu University`s Faculty of Agriculture, Business Administration, and Peace and Strategic Studies will conduct research, training, and skilling of refugees and host communities on the improvement of agricultural productivity.

 

