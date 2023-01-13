WFP, Gulu University Partner to Improve Food Productivity Among Refugees

In short
Through the agreement, Gulu University`s Faculty of Agriculture, Business Administration, and Peace and Strategic Studies will conduct research, training, and skilling of refugees and host communities on the improvement of agricultural productivity.
WFP, Gulu University Partner to Improve Food Productivity Among Refugees13 Jan 2023, 07:42 Comments 55 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Northern Breaking news
WFP Country Representative Abdirahman Meygag and Professor George Openjuru Ladaah, the Vice Chancellor of Gulu University. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Tagged with: Country Representative Abdirahman Meygag George Openjuru Ladaah WFP Country DirectAbdirahman Meygag World Food Programme (WFP)
Mentioned: Gulu University
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.