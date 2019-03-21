In short
The World Food Program (WFP) has said it will engage the Turkish company Demirpolat Group which supplied Super Cereal that is suspected to have led to an illness in areas of Amudat and Napak districts.
WFP to Investigate Turkish Supplier over Super Cereal
21 Mar 2019
In short
