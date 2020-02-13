In short
Addressing journalists at the handover of the food aid from Japan in Kampala on Thursday, the WFP Country Director said they are in urgent need of food or else they will be forced to start rationing.
WFP Worried About Impending Food Shortage in Refugee Settlements Top story13 Feb 2020, 19:02 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Report
In short
Tagged with: El Khidir Daloum-Country Director WFP H.E Kazuaki Kameda-Japanese Ambassador to Uganda World Food Programme Worried About Pending Food Shortage in Uganda's Refugee Settlements
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.