What Awaits Ongwen on Judgment Day

In short
16 Years after Uganda referred the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) to the International Criminal Court (ICC) justice will finally be served as the ICC delivers judgment on Dominic Ongwen on 4th February.
What Awaits Ongwen on Judgment Day29 Jan 2021, 19:51 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Updates
Peter Labeja
Dominic Ongwen During Trial At the International Criminal Court Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: Dominic Ongwen ICC LRA judgement war crimes
Mentioned: Government of uganda ICC LRA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.