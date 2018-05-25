What Is Good For Africa Is Good For the World- UN Chief

In short
In his message, the UN chief applauded the continents leaders for reaching agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area just a few months ago, creating one of the worlds largest trading blocs, comprising more than 50 countries.
What Is Good For Africa Is Good For the World- UN Chief25 May 2018, 20:27 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Report
