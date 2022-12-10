What is The Rush For?- Bunyangabu NRM Members Ask Those Endorsing Museveni for 2026

A few members of NRM endorsed president Museveni for the 2021 bid but many others said it was to early to decide

On Friday, about 200 NRM party members assembled at Kibito Secondary School for their delegate's conference where the district party chairperson, Robert Musinguzi requested them to endorse Museveni as their candidate for the 2026 election. However, most of the members shunned the invitation questioning why the party was rushing to pick president Museveni who was yet to fully deliver on his current term.