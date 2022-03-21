In short
People began thronging the deceased's ancestral village soon after the announcement to condole with his parents, family members, and relatives who were gathered at the home. And, many of the mourners, mostly his relatives and parents called for more clarity on their son’s death, saying until the time of his death, they were kept in the dark about his condition.
What Killed Our Son? Olanyah's Parents, Relatives Seek Answers21 Mar 2022, 07:44 Comments 406 Views Omoro, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates
Jacob Oulanyah's father Mzee Nathan L'okori (C) interacts with Omoro RDC at his home in Ayom Lony village in Lalogi Subcounty, Omoro District.
