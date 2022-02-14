Nebert Rugadya
What Next for Sudhir, BOU After "End of Crane Bank Battle" ?

"The implication of this decision is that Sudhir Ruparelia has received back Crane Bank ‘the company’ and not the ‘financial institution’. Crane Bank ceased being a financial institution after receivership wherein all its assets were sold to DFCU," says lawyer Isha Baguma

 

