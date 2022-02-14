In short
"The implication of this decision is that Sudhir Ruparelia has received back Crane Bank ‘the company’ and not the ‘financial institution’. Crane Bank ceased being a financial institution after receivership wherein all its assets were sold to DFCU," says lawyer Isha Baguma
What Next for Sudhir, BOU After "End of Crane Bank Battle" ?14 Feb 2022, 11:21 Comments 74 Views Business and finance Updates
