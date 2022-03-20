In short
Oulanyah, 56, died on Sunday morning at Seattle in United States of America where he was indisposed since February 4th, 2021.
He was referred abroad on February 3rd for specialized healthcare by Doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was first admitted in January. His death was announced by President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday at 1:07 pm through his official Twitter account.
What was Speaker Oulanyah’s Vision for Parliament of Uganda?20 Mar 2022, 16:40 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Speaker Jacob Oulanyah
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.