When President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli Visited Uganda in 2017

Between 9th-11th November 2017, the then President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr John Pombe Magufuli visited Uganda with his wife Janet Magufuli.



The late Magufuli and President Yoweri Museveni launched the Mutukula One-Stop border post and later laid the foundation stone for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. The late Magufuli had asked Uganda to fast-track the project.



He had hoped that the region would see first oil from Uganda's Albertine region by 2020. As the region mourns the fallen Tanzanian leader, we bring pictures of his first visit to Uganda as President of Tanzania having taken over the leadership of East Africa's largest country in 2015.







