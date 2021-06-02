In short
Museveni was sworn in for the 6th elective term on May 12 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Since then, he’s been conducting government business all by himself with the help of technical people in ministries. During this time, several purported cabinet lists have been released by unknown people and circulated through online platforms.
When the Public Appoints Cabinet Before the President
2 Jun 2021
In short
