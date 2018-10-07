In short
However, a reliable source told URN that the crime preventers were never more than 60,000
Tracing Kayihura's 11M Crime Preventers7 Oct 2018, 12:48 Comments 236 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: police station informer database training recruitment
Mentioned: divisional police stations crime preventers secretariat district police commander luke owoyesigyire blaise kamugisha inspector general of police political commisar asan kasingye community policing crime preventers
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.