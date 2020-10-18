While NRM Courts Its Rebels, NUP Vows to Fight Its Independents

In short
While NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba was announcing the party decision to hold peace talks with the new independents, NUP spokesman Joel Senyonyi was declaring the war against independents who got nomination after being denied the young party's flag.
Kasibante chest thumping in the midst of his supporters during a procession he held after nomination
Kasibante chest thumping in the midst of his supporters during a procession he held after nomination
