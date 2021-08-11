WHO Announces Three New Drugs for Latest COVID-19 ‘Solidarity’ Clinical Trials

In short
The therapies; artesunate, imatinib and infliximab will be tested on hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 52 countries under the Solidarity PLUS programme. Artesunate is a medicine for severe malaria, imatinib is used for certain cancers, including leukaemia, while infliximab is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases of the immune system.
WHO Announces Three New Drugs for Latest COVID-19 ‘Solidarity’ Clinical Trials11 Aug 2021, 19:28 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.