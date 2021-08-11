Sylvia Nankya
WHO Announces Three New Drugs for Latest COVID-19 ‘Solidarity’ Clinical Trials

11 Aug 2021

In short
The therapies; artesunate, imatinib and infliximab will be tested on hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 52 countries under the Solidarity PLUS programme. Artesunate is a medicine for severe malaria, imatinib is used for certain cancers, including leukaemia, while infliximab is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases of the immune system.

 

