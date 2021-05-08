WHO Approves Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine

In short
The approval means that the vaccine can now be supplied through the COVAX facility and also be used by countries after assessments were carried out on its efficacy. This is the fifth vaccine to be approved for use following Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca and Pfizer's approvals that came earlier.
WHO Approves Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine8 May 2021, 10:59 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccines Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine WHO Approved COVID-19 Vaccines
Mentioned: Sino Africa WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.