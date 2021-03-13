In short
The Jansen COVID-19 vaccine is a viral vector vaccine that works by introducing a genetically manufactured virus also referred to as a vector into the body. The vector does not cause COVID-19 but produces coronavirus spike proteins.
WHO Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine for Use Top story13 Mar 2021, 08:30 Comments 336 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Leaders have committed to making COVID-19 vaccines available to all people and recently increased funding for the UN-led COVAX initiative.
