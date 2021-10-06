In short
Now, WHO is recommending widespread use of the Mosquirix, a new vaccine by GlaxoSmithKline which rouses a child’s immune system to thwart Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of five malaria pathogens and the most prevalent in Africa. The vaccine is not just a first for malaria — it is the first developed for any parasitic disease.
WHO Approves World's First Malaria Vaccine Top story6 Oct 2021, 20:56 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Artavol anti-malarial beverage first malaria vaccine
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.