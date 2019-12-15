In short
Among the new faces making it on the cabinet list are Igara West MP Rafael Magyezi appointed as Minister of Local Government, Mityana Woman MP Judith Nabakooba as the Minister of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Kitgum Woman MP Beatrice Anywar as Minister of State for Environment, Kyaaka County MP Jackson Kafuuzi as Deputy Attorney General and others.
Who are the New Faces in Cabinet?15 Dec 2019, 08:36 Comments 261 Views Politics Parliament Report
Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa hugs Raphael Magyezi after passing the Age Limit Bill. Login to license this image from 1$.
