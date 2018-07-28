WHO Asks Countries to Eliminate Hepatitis By 2030

In short
According to WHO, less than 20 of the people in the world have access to testing and treatment services for hepatitis B and C infections
WHO Asks Countries to Eliminate Hepatitis By 203028 Jul 2018, 13:30 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: test and treat for hep b urgently needed who calls for urgent testing and treatment for hep b world hep day 2018
Mentioned: un world health organization who
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.