In short
According to WHO many vaccines under production might not have an effect on the variant and as such vaccination cannot be stopped. With Pfizer and Astraenca vaccines having similar results, the UN health agency wants African countries to disregard findings from studies and continue with planned vaccinations
WHO Asks Countries with New Covid-19 Variants Not to Halt Planned Vaccinations
18 Feb 2021
Tagged with: COVID-19 Variants in Africa COVID-19 vaccination
Mentioned: WHO
