Flavia Nassaka
13:14

WHO asks global community to “do one thing” to prevent drowning

25 Jul 2022, 13:03 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
As one of the leading causes of death globally for children and young people aged 1–24, and the third leading cause of injury-related deaths overall, drowning tragically claims more than 236,000 lives each year.

 

Tagged with: World drowning prevention day
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.