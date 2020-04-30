In short
Initial analysis indicates that countries which implemented partial and targeted lockdowns along with effective public health measures may have been even more effective at slowing down the virus. However, if lockdowns are not lifted carefully, all these agains could be watsed according to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Africa Regional Director.
WHO Cautions African Countries on Lifting Lockdowns
30 Apr 2020
With over 35,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation is cautioning African countries about lifting lockdowns
