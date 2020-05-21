Dominic Ochola
WHO Deploys Two Physicians at Gulu Hospital to Boost Covid-19 Fight

21 May 2020, 12:42 Comments 135 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Health Northern Report
A section of Gulu Regional Referral Hosptial - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
The COVID-19 case management team headed by Dr. Paska Apiyo is over stretched and the reinforcement by WHO is expected boost their concerted effort in healthcare delivery.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 case management COVID-19 patients Coronavirus Disease human resource capacity. work pressure
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital The World Health Organization – WHO

