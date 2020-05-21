WHO Deploys Two Physicians at Gulu Hospital to Boost Covid-19 Fight

In short
The COVID-19 case management team headed by Dr. Paska Apiyo is over stretched and the reinforcement by WHO is expected boost their concerted effort in healthcare delivery.
WHO Deploys Two Physicians at Gulu Hospital to Boost Covid-19 Fight21 May 2020, 12:42 Comments 135 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Health Northern Report
