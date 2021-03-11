Who Eats My Husband’s Food in Kitalya? Detainee’s Wife Asks

In short
‘‘I have been taking rice, cooking oil, sugar, soap and other items to Kitalya and spending over 200,000shs every time I go there. Now I am just wondering, who could be the person taking advantage of a poor woman like me for all the tree times I have delivered all those items?” -Stella Nayiga.
Who Eats My Husband’s Food in Kitalya? Detainee’s Wife Asks11 Mar 2021, 18:52 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Human rights Politics Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.