WHO Emergency Chief Decries Attacks on Ebola Frontline Staff

In short
The victim, who has not been officially named, also worked as a reporter at a community radio station in Lwemba. His partner was critically injured, suffering multiple wounds, during the attack, according to a statement issued on Monday by the DRC Ministry of Health.
WHO Emergency Chief Decries Attacks on Ebola Frontline Staff5 Nov 2019, 11:19 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: Congo Ebola Health Emergencies Health Emergencies Programme Humanitarian Law International Organization for Migration Mike Ryan Morobo County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.