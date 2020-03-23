In short
Through the campaign, dubbed “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” football stars are promoting five key steps for people to follow to protect their health in line with WHO guidance, focused on handwashing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell.
WHO, FIFA Unveil Joint Campaign to Tackle COVID-19
