WHO Finds No Evidence That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Will Not get Re-infected

In short
matter was highlighted in its latest scientific brief released at a time when countries are using the antibody test to determine whether a person has recovered and can be discharged from treatment isolation centres.
WHO Finds No Evidence That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Will Not get Re-infected25 Apr 2020, 19:34 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Mulago National Specialised Hospital Director Dr. Baterana Byamugisha hands over recovery certificates of three patients discharged on Wednesday to the Ministry of Health.
In short
Tagged with: recovery from COVID 19
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.