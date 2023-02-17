In short
According to the latest statement by the organization, children and adolescents are more likely to have few or no symptoms or develop mild illness after being infected with COVID-19 and as a result, the symptoms they experience in the post-acute period and their impact may differ.
WHO Issues Case Definition for Post COVID-19 Condition in Children
