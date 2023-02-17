Flavia Nassaka
10:29

WHO Issues Case Definition for Post COVID-19 Condition in Children

17 Feb 2023, 10:24 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
According to the latest statement by the organization, children and adolescents are more likely to have few or no symptoms or develop mild illness after being infected with COVID-19 and as a result, the symptoms they experience in the post-acute period and their impact may differ.

 

Tagged with: post-covid condition
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.