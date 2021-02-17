WHO Launches Consolidated Malaria Treatment and Prevention Guidelines

In short
In the new recommendations, the organisation urges countries to use pyrethroid only mosquito nets and notes that they havent prequalified DDT for use in Indoor Residual Spraying of endemic areas.
WHO Launches Consolidated Malaria Treatment and Prevention Guidelines17 Feb 2021, 08:36 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Malaria treatment
Mentioned: World Health Organisation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.