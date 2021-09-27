WHO Launches Global Campaign to Eliminate Meningitis

In short

An estimated 250,000 deaths are caused by bacterial Meningitis annually. This form of the disease is the most serious and fast spreading. Data from WHO shows the disease kills one in every ten people infected, with one out of five infected persons suffering log lasting disabilities such as; seizures, hearing and vision loss, neurological damage, and cognitive impairment. The disease mostly affects children and young people.According to WHO, the strategy called,' the Global Roadmap to Defeat Meningitis by 2030 will save as many as 200,000 lives annually