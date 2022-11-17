Flavia Nassaka
23:54

WHO Launches New Strategy to Tackle Resistance to Antimalarial Drugs

17 Nov 2022, 23:49 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
The new strategy launched on Thursday comes after recent studies found the bug to have started resisting existing best treatments in some parts of the continent including Uganda, Rwanda and Eritrea.

 

Tagged with: Drug resistance
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.