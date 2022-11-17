WHO Launches New Strategy to Tackle Resistance to Antimalarial Drugs

In short
The new strategy launched on Thursday comes after recent studies found the bug to have started resisting existing best treatments in some parts of the continent including Uganda, Rwanda and Eritrea.
WHO Launches New Strategy to Tackle Resistance to Antimalarial Drugs17 Nov 2022, 23:49 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Drug resistance
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.