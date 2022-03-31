Pamela Mawanda
WHO Launches Plan to End Global COVID-19 Emergency in 2022 Top story

31 Mar 2022, 11:47 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organisation Courtesy Photo

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organisation

According to the plan shared by the UN health agency, the pandemic could be history at the end of the year if countries and the international community increased awareness and implemented measures or policies that promote the prevention of the disease, surveillance of the disease, integrated diagnostic and care pathways to deal with patients.

 

