In short
According to the plan shared by the UN health agency, the pandemic could be history at the end of the year if countries and the international community increased awareness and implemented measures or policies that promote the prevention of the disease, surveillance of the disease, integrated diagnostic and care pathways to deal with patients.
WHO Launches Plan to End Global COVID-19 Emergency in 2022
31 Mar 2022
