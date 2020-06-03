WHO Okays Use of Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 Treatment Trials

In short
Now a report from investigations and a review of the data from the published study and the solidarity trial show that the drugs do not present any harm to people that use it. The data was reviewed by the data safety and monitoring committees of the solidarity trial.
WHO Okays Use of Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 Treatment Trials3 Jun 2020, 21:09 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Report
