WHO Prioritizes Access to Diabetes and Cancer Treatments in New Essential Medicines Lists

In short
In its guide released on Friday, the organisation lists new treatments for various cancers and diabetes, medicines they say will help people who want to stop smoking as a predisposing factor for the Non Communicable Diseases NCDs. They also note, the new medicines will treat serious bacterial and fungal infections that tend to resist existing treatments.
WHO Prioritizes Access to Diabetes and Cancer Treatments in New Essential Medicines Lists1 Oct 2021, 14:10 Comments 281 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: essential medicines list
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.