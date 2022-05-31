WHO Raises Alarm on Impact of Tobacco industry on Environment

In short
Dubbed “Tobacco: Poisoning our planet”, the WHO report notes that the industry’s carbon footprint from production, processing, and transporting tobacco is equivalent to one-fifth of the CO2 produced by the commercial airline industry each year further contributing to global warming.
WHO Raises Alarm on Impact of Tobacco industry on Environment31 May 2022, 12:15 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Updates
