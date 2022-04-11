WHO Recommends a Single Dose HPV Vaccine for Girls

In short
SAGE now recommends that dose schedules should be updated to have one or two-dose schedule for the primary target of girls aged 9-14, one or two-dose schedule for young women aged 15-20 and two doses with a 6-month interval for women older than 21.
WHO Recommends a Single Dose HPV Vaccine for Girls11 Apr 2022, 22:51 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
