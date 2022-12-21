Flavia Nassaka
15:40

WHO Recommends One HPV Vaccine Dose for Girls, Two Doses for Older Women

21 Dec 2022, 15:38 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Globally, WHO figures show, between 2019 and 2021, coverage of the first dose of HPV vaccination fell by 25% to 15%. This means 3.5 million more girls missed out on HPV vaccination in 2021 compared to 2019.

 

Tagged with: HPV vaccination
Mentioned: The World Health Organization – WHO

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.