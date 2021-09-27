WHO Recommends Two Antibiotics for COVID-19 Treatment

In short
The recommendations are based on evidence from ongoing trials that show the two antibodies reduce the risk of hospitalisation and duration in symptoms if those at the highest risk of acquiring severe disease for instance unvaccinated persons, the old or immunosuppressed patients.
WHO Recommends Two Antibiotics for COVID-19 Treatment27 Sep 2021, 15:51 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19 Treatment
