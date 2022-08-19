WHO Recommends Two Antibodies to Treat Ebola

In short
The recommendation follows a review and analysis of randomised clinical trials of Therapeutics for the disease. The clinical trials were conducted during Ebola outbreaks, with the largest trial conducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The treatments have proven to be effective against the Ebola Zaire strain especially.
WHO Recommends Two Antibodies to Treat Ebola19 Aug 2022, 13:07 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
