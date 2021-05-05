WHO Releases Guide for Countries to Reduce Salt Content in Processed Foods

In short
The recommended intake of salt is 5g per day, per person, but the organization noted that consumption of processed food is a rapidly increasing source of sodium. Processed and packaged bread, savoury snacks, meat products and cheese are among the categories of high-sodium food products identified for the new global benchmarks.
WHO Releases Guide for Countries to Reduce Salt Content in Processed Foods5 May 2021, 19:33 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Regulating salty foods
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.