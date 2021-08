WHO Releases New Manual to Guide Health Workers to Safely Administer Donated NTDs Medication

In short

The manual, “Safety in administering medicines for neglected tropical diseases”, provides practical tools including training modules and job aids to further improve the planning, preparation and monitoring of safe administration of medicines mainly to treat the 5 NTDs amenable to preventive chemotherapy and diseases that require individual case management. The diseases include River blindness, leprosy, sleeping sickness, scabies, rabies, trachoma and snakebite envenoming.