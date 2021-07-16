Flavia Nassaka
WHO Reports  Sharp Rise in Africa COVID-19 Deaths Top story

16 Jul 2021, 07:06 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
A volunteer carers in South Africa -IMF PHOTO

COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 40 per cent last week, reaching 6,273, or nearly 1,900 from 4,384 deaths in the previous week. Hospital admissions also increased rapidly as countries faced shortages in oxygen and intensive care beds.

 

