In short
COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 40 per cent last week, reaching 6,273, or nearly 1,900 from 4,384 deaths in the previous week. Hospital admissions also increased rapidly as countries faced shortages in oxygen and intensive care beds.
WHO Reports Sharp Rise in Africa COVID-19 Deaths
16 Jul 2021
