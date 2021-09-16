WHO Reports Shortfall of 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Supply to Africa

In short
According to WHO, the COVAX Facility has slashed planned COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Africa by around 150 million this year which means the continent faces almost 500 million doses short of the global year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of its population.
WHO Reports Shortfall of 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Supply to Africa16 Sep 2021, 20:39 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
