WHO Reviewing Impact of US Funding Withdrawal Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Describing the decision as regrettable, the head of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in due course, WHO’s performance in tackling this pandemic will be reviewed by WHO’s Member States and the independent bodies that are in place, to ensure transparency and accountability.

 

