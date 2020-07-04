Pamela Mawanda
WHO Stops Use of Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir for COVID-19 Treatment

4 Jul 2020

In a statement released today, the health agency said that the decision to stop the use of the drugs comes from a recommendation made by the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee to discontinue the use of the drugs because they do not have any effect on hospitalised patients.

 

